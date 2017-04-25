April 25 Horizontal Software SAS:

* FY revenue EUR 5.3 million ($5.8 million) versus EUR 4.2 million year ago

* FY operating loss EUR 2.6 million versus loss of EUR 1.9 million year ago

* FY net loss EUR 2.8 million versus loss of EUR 2.3 million year ago

* Will remain attentive to control of its operating expenses, despite ongoing investments, with view to achieving its 2018 target of breakeven of operating profitability