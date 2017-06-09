June 9 HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG: FIRST QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF PREVIOUS YEAR - FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR 2017/2018 NEVERTHELESS UNCHANGED

* Q1 GROUP'S NET SALES ROSE BY 6.7 % TO EURO 1,130 MILLION

* Q1 OPERATING EARNINGS (EBIT) FOR SAME PERIOD SHOWED CLEARLY DISPROPORTIONATE GROWTH OF AROUND 26 % TO AROUND EURO 77 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)