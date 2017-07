BRIEF-Hornbach Baumarkt resolves share buyback

July 10 (Reuters) - HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG:

* Hornbach Baumarkt Ag: Board of Management Resolves Share Buyback for Employee Share Program

* ‍Shares Are to Be Acquired in Preparation for Annual Issue of Shares to Employees Scheduled to Take Place at End of 2017​

* ‍to Acquire Up to 50,000 Treasury Stock Shares​

* ‍Purchase Price to Be Paid by Company Per Share May Not Exceed or Fall Short of Stock Market Price by More Than 10%​

* ‍MAXIMUM TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR WHICH SHARES ARE TO BE ACQUIRED BY HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG AMOUNTS TO EURO 1,700,000.00​