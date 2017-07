June 30 (Reuters) - HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA

* Three-Month Earnings Per Holding Share Rose 24.2 % to Euro 3.18 (2016/2017: Euro 2.56)

* Full-Year Sales and Earnings Forecasts for 2017/2018 Have Been Confirmed

* Says Consolidated Sales Grow by 7.1 % to Euro 1,195.5 Million in q1

* SAYS EARNINGS SIGNIFICANTLY BOOSTED: EBIT UP 21.2% TO EURO 92.7 MILLION / FORECAST CONFIRMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)