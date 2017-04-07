April 7 Hornby Plc:

* Solid progress on turnaround plan

* Revenue performance for full year was slightly ahead of our plan, with Q4 showing an improving trend.

* First stage of hornby's turnaround is now completed and has progressed in-line with board's plan

* Group has restructured its uk and european operations

* Product range has been rationalised and re-focused which has allowed hornby to reduce capital expenditure and improve working capital.

* Business is focused strongly on improving cash flow and at 31 march 2017 net cash on balance sheet was £1.1m (31 March 2016 net debt £7.2m) which was ahead of management's expectations