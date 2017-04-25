April 25 Hornby Plc
* Directors unanimously consider that requisitioned
resolutions, as put forward by requisitionists, are not in best
interests of Co
* Directors unanimously recommend that its shareholders vote
against both of requisitioned resolutions to be proposed at
requisitioned general meeting
* Following receipt by company of requisition notice, board
sought views of its major shareholders.
* Directors intend to vote against each of requisitioned
resolutions
* Board received irrevocable undertakings to vote against
resolutions representing 53.96 per cent. Of issued ordinary
share capital of company
