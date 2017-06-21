Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21 Hornby Plc:
* FY revenue of 47.4 mln stg versus 55.8 mln stg year ago
* FY loss before tax of 9.5 mln stg versus loss of 13.5 mln stg year ago
* Net debt at March 31, 2017, of 1.5 mln stg versus 7.2 million stg year ago
* Says decision has again been taken not to pay a dividend (2016: nil)
* Says outlook for medium term has improved now first stage of turnaround plan has been completed
* Says at this early stage in year the co remain on track to achieve board's expectations for year
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.