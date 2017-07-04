BRIEF-Hornby recommends shareholders reject offer by Phoenix UK Fund

July 4 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc

* Hornby directors "believe that offer does not reflect an adequate premium for control and significantly undervalues hornby"

* Hornby directors, advised by Numis Securities as to financial terms of offer, unanimously recommend that hornby shareholders reject offer

* Hornby directors recommend shareholders should take no action in relation to offer; should not sign document sent by Phoenix UK Fund or advisers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: