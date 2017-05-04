BRIEF-Olin updates second quarter 2017 outlook
* Olin Corp - Q2 2017 adjusted ebitda will be reduced by approximately $45 million
May 4 Hortonworks Inc
* Hortonworks reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $56.0 million, up 35 percent year over year
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.50
* Q1 revenue $56 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.89
* Sees q2 total gaap revenue of $57.0 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $235 million to $240 million
* Sees q2 non-gaap operating margin between negative 57 percent and negative 52 percent
* Hortonworks inc sees full year 2017 GAAP operating margin between negative 85 percent and negative 80 percent
* Q2 revenue view $57.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $237.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hortonworks inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap operating margin between negative 50 percent and negative 45 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing