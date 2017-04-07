BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 Hoshino Resorts REIF Inc
* Says it will acquire a property located in Yamanashi-ken, from a Toyama-ken-based company, which is engaged in resort management
* Transaction amount is 4.16 billion yen
* Transaction effective on May 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/h5TV4Y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees