April 7 Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc

* Says it will issue 8,720 new units through public offering

* Says payment date on May 1

* Says it will issue 436 new units through a private placement to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.,

* Subscription date on May 22 and payment date on May 23

* Says it aims to raise up to 4.88 billion yen for property acquisition and repay loan

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PwvGrf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)