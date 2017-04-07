BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc
* Says it will issue 8,720 new units through public offering
* Says payment date on May 1
* Says it will issue 436 new units through a private placement to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.,
* Subscription date on May 22 and payment date on May 23
* Says it aims to raise up to 4.88 billion yen for property acquisition and repay loan
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PwvGrf
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees