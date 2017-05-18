May 18 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd

* Entered into agreements with Cullinan Hotel Proprietary, Merway Fifth Investments and Southern Sun Hotels

* Agreement for acquisition of portfolio of 29 hotel properties and each of hotel letting businesses conducted in respect of such properties

* Deal for an aggregate purchase consideration of R3.6 billion

* Hospitality's greater scale is expected to reduce its cost of funding whilst providing co with access to capital for future opportunities

* Purchase consideration will be discharged by hospitality via cash payment to ssh of R1.03 billion on effective date

* Purchase consideration will also be discharged via the issue to ssh by hospitality of 174mln hospitality ordinary shares