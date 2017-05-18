May 18 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd
* Entered into agreements with Cullinan Hotel Proprietary,
Merway Fifth Investments and Southern Sun Hotels
* Agreement for acquisition of portfolio of 29 hotel
properties and each of hotel letting businesses conducted in
respect of such properties
* Deal for an aggregate purchase consideration of R3.6
billion
* Hospitality's greater scale is expected to reduce its cost
of funding whilst providing co with access to capital for future
opportunities
* Purchase consideration will be discharged by hospitality
via cash payment to ssh of R1.03 billion on effective date
* Purchase consideration will also be discharged via the
issue to ssh by hospitality of 174mln hospitality ordinary
shares
