BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd:
* Acquisition of various additional sections, exclusive use areas and a real right of extension in Sandton Eye
* Deal with Savana Property Proprietary Ltd to acquire various sections, exclusive use areas of Sandton Eye sectional title scheme
* Deal with Sandton Isle Investments Proprietary Limited to acquire an existing real right of extension in scheme
* Scheme acquisition complements existing hotel operations, results in co's participation quota in scheme increasing from 58.13 pct to 81.54 pct
Aggregate purchase consideration of R301,550,000
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.