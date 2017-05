March 9 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc announces pricing of $400 million of 3 7/8% senior notes due 2024 by Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - priced its offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3 7/8% senior notes due 2024

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - net proceeds of offering of approximately $395 million, after deducting underwriting discount, fees and expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: