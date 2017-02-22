Feb 22 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports solid results for 2016, announces share repurchase program and the acquisition of the Don Cesar

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - purchased don cesar and beach house suites complex in St. Pete beach, florida for $214 million

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - qtrly nareit ffo per diluted share $0.41

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - q4 total revenues $ 1,337 million versus $1,326 million last year

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - qtrly adjusted ffo per diluted share $0.41

* Sees 2017 adjusted ffo per diluted share $1.60 - $1.70

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - board of directors authorized a new program to repurchase up to $500 million of common stock

* Sees 2017 nareit FFO per diluted share $1.60 - $1.69

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - Q4 comparable hotel revenue $ 1,217 million versus $1,194 million last year

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc sees 2017 total comparable hotel revpar - constant US$ 0. % - 2.0 %

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc sees 2017 total revenues under gaap down 1.5 % to up 0.3 %

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - comparable revpar on a constant dollar basis improved 1.7% for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: