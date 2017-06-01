PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 1 Hostelworld Group Plc:
* Improved trading momentum which commenced in latter part of 2016 has continued
* Total group bookings year-to-date are ahead of corresponding period last year across all regions, with more moderate gains in European destinations
* Overall average booking value is also higher than corresponding period last year
* Remain confident of meeting board's expectations for full year
* Final dividend in respect of year ended Dec. 31 2016 of 10.4 euro cents per share, supplementary dividend of 10.5 euro cents per share will be paid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.