BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Hostess Brands Inc
* Hostess Brands, Inc. announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
* Hostess Brands - Announced launch of public offering of approximately 20.1 million shares of its class a common stock held by certain of its stockholders
* Hostess Brands - Selling stockholders consist of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, offering about 18.7 million shares
* Hostess Brands - Selling stockholders also consist of Gores Sponsor LLC, entity controlled by C. Dean Metropoulos
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018