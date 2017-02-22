BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Hotel Chocolat Group
* H1 proforma revenue up 12% to £62.5m (H1 FY16: £55.7m)
* Underlying EBITDA up 27% to £13.7m (H1 FY16: £10.8m)
* Profit before tax up 28% to £11.2m (H1 FY16 £8.8m)
* Strong plans in place for key spring seasons of Mother's day and Easter
* Confident of further progress
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan