Feb 22 Hotel Chocolat Group

* H1 proforma revenue up 12% to £62.5m (H1 FY16: £55.7m)

* Underlying EBITDA up 27% to £13.7m (H1 FY16: £10.8m)

* Profit before tax up 28% to £11.2m (H1 FY16 £8.8m)

* Strong plans in place for key spring seasons of Mother's day and Easter

