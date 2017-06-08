UPDATE 1-Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
* 12 days of strike seen reducing GDP by 0.1 points (Adds union chief quote, details on workers' demands, background)
June 8 Hotel Grand Central Ltd
* HGC through its unit entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement on 10 may 2017 with third party to acquire pwc centre
* deal for a consideration of NZ$ 49.0 million
* Agreement became unconditional on 8 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 12 days of strike seen reducing GDP by 0.1 points (Adds union chief quote, details on workers' demands, background)
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany's Daimler could suffer a drop in production of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars next month because of a dispute over future projects between management and unions at a key plant.