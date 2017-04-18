US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 18 Hotel Leelaventure Ltd
* Hotel Leelaventure Ltd clarifies on news item "Hotel Leela seeks bid to sell Hotel Leela Palace in Delhi"
* Hotel Leelaventure Ltd says co , in coordination with Jm Financial Insitutional Securities, been in negotiations to sell one of hotels
* Hotel Leelaventure Ltd says does not have any binding offer for Chennai/Delhi hotel Source text - (bit.ly/2pOg2y6) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)