BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 6 Hotel Newgrand Co Ltd
* Says it bought back 85,700 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
* Shares repurchased price at 241.7 million yen in total, on April 7
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ne0jny
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees