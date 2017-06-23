Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Hotel Property Investments Ltd :
* HPI prices a$230 million in uspp notes
* Announces that it has priced long-term debt finance of a$230m via us private placement market
* Diversifying HPI's debt funding reduces existing bank debt to about 19 percent of total debt
* Upon settlement, co will use proceeds to reduce its existing bank debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.