April 26 Hotron Precision Electronic Ind Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share to shareholders for 2016

* Co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$1 per share

* Co will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$1 for every one share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DHzNau

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)