BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Hotron Precision Electronic Ind Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$1 per share
* Co will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$1 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DHzNau
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes