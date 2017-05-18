BRIEF-DMX Technologies proposes disposal of PT. Packet Systems Indonesia
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million
May 18Hotto Link Inc
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)
* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on sales promotion of Effyis Inc's social data
