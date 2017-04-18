April 18 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co-
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - currently estimate annualized
cost savings of about $70 million to $80 million exiting 2018 as
a result of planned cost-reduction actions
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt expects to substantially
complete actions by end of may 2017 and to substantially
complete remaining planned actions by end of 2018
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - currently estimates
implementation of planned actions will result in total charges
of about $41-$45 million
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - planned activities expected to
result in total reduction of co's workforce by about 8% to 10%
across its various locations
