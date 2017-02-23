Feb 23 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announces full year 2016 results
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co qtrly loss per share $1.48
* Q4 sales $242 million versus I/B/E/S view $227.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.325 billion to $1.405 billion
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co sees 2017 billings to be in
range of $1.375 to $1.455 billion
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - For 2017 expects its
adjusted EBITDA margin to be flat to slightly below 2016 level
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - 2016 billings were $1,410
million, an 8 percent decrease compared with $1,541 million in
2015
* Sees 2017 total capital expenditure including non-plate
capital expenditures in range of $190 to $220 million
