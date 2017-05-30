BRIEF-Raiffeisen says Erwin Hameseder new head of supervisory board
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
May 30 Hound Labs Inc:
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing