BRIEF-French state bank CDC ups stake to hold 12.2 pct of PSA capital -AMF
* Caisse des Depots holds 12.2 pct of the share capital of PSA, having raised its stake via share purchases, according to an AMF regulatory filing
May 25 Hour Glass Ltd
* Board of directors recommends a dividend of 2.00 singapore cents per share for fy2017
* Fy revenue s$696.1 million, down 2 percent
* Group reported profit-after-tax of s$49.6 million in 2017 versus s$53.5 million a year ago
* Says group expects to remain profitable in fy2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FUNCOM AND BEARDED DRAGON ARE COOPERATING ON NEW GAME TITLE