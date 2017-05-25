May 25 Hour Glass Ltd

* Board of directors recommends a dividend of 2.00 singapore cents per share for fy2017

* Fy revenue s$696.1 million, down 2 percent

* Group reported profit-after-tax of s$49.6 million in 2017 versus s$53.5 million a year ago

* Says group expects to remain profitable in fy2018