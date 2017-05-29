BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien secures high-profile office portfolio in Germany
* SECURES HIGH-PROFILE OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Housing And Development Bank:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago
* Q1 consol net interest income EGP 551.5 million versus EGP 269.7 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2rcKNyY) Further company coverage:
* SECURES HIGH-PROFILE OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, June 23 China stocks rose on Friday to end the week higher, on signs tight liquidity is easing and with sentiment lifted by MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index.