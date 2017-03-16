Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 16 Houston Wire & Cable Co
* Houston Wire & Cable Company reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Houston Wire & Cable Co qtrly sales $69.3 million versus $70.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.