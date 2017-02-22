BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Feb 22 HOV Services Ltd
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
* Transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Purchase price will be funded through a combination of $1.35 billion in new debt financing, cash from Quinpario, rollover equity
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago