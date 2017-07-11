BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises announces new senior notes offering

July 11 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc

* Announces new senior notes offering

* Hovnanian Enterprises - plans to issue up to $840 million senior secured notes with maturities in 2022 and 2024 in a private placement

* Liens securing notes will rank junior to liens securing k. Hovnanian's $75.0 million senior secured term loan facility

* Hovnanian Enterprises - to use net proceeds to fund offers and related consent solicitations and to fund redemption of all existing secured notes