19 hours ago
BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises announces new senior notes offering
July 11, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises announces new senior notes offering

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc

* Announces new senior notes offering

* Hovnanian Enterprises - plans to issue up to $840 million senior secured notes with maturities in 2022 and 2024 in a private placement

* Liens securing notes will rank junior to liens securing k. Hovnanian's $75.0 million senior secured term loan facility

* Hovnanian Enterprises - to use net proceeds to fund offers and related consent solicitations and to fund redemption of all existing secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

