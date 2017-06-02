PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 2 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc
* Hovnanian Enterprises reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue fell 10.5 percent to $585.9 million
* Hovnanian Enterprises -for Q2 ended April 30, 2017, number of net contracts, including unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 6.1% to 1,748 homes
* Hovnanian Enterprises - dollar value of contract backlog, including unconsolidated joint ventures, as of April 30, 2017, was $1.27 billion, down 19.7%
* Dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of April 30, 2017, decreased 23.6% to $1.09 billion
* Hovnanian Enterprises Inc - during May 2017, number of consolidated net contracts decreased to 509 homes from 512 homes in May 2016
* Hovnanian Enterprises - during may 2017, dollar value of net contracts decreased 8.3% to $197.2 million in may 2017 compared with $215.0 million for may 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
