June 2 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc

* Hovnanian Enterprises reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue fell 10.5 percent to $585.9 million

* Hovnanian Enterprises -for Q2 ended April 30, 2017, number of net contracts, including unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 6.1% to 1,748 homes

* Hovnanian Enterprises - dollar value of contract backlog, including unconsolidated joint ventures, as of April 30, 2017, was $1.27 billion, down 19.7%

* Dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of April 30, 2017, decreased 23.6% to $1.09 billion

* Hovnanian Enterprises Inc - during May 2017, number of consolidated net contracts decreased to 509 homes from 512 homes in May 2016

* Hovnanian Enterprises - during may 2017, dollar value of net contracts decreased 8.3% to $197.2 million in may 2017 compared with $215.0 million for may 2016