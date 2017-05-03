BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Howard Hughes Corp
* Q1 FFO per share $0.23
* Qtrly core ffo of $1.66 per diluted share
* Howard hughes corp says on april 27, 2017, woodlands master credit facility was upsized to increase facility by $30.0 million for a total of $180.0 million
* Howard hughes -amended revolver facility bears interest at 1-month libor plus 2.75% with initial maturity date of april 27, 2020 & 1-year extension option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.