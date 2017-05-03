May 3 Howard Hughes Corp

* Q1 FFO per share $0.23

* Qtrly core ffo of $1.66 per diluted share

* Howard hughes corp says on april 27, 2017, woodlands master credit facility was upsized to increase facility by $30.0 million for a total of $180.0 million

* Howard hughes -amended revolver facility bears interest at 1-month libor plus 2.75% with initial maturity date of april 27, 2020 & 1-year extension option