BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics' two shareholders cut stake in the company
* Says two shareholders have cut 2.1 percent stake in the company between June 20, 2016 and October 15, 2016
May 15 HOYLU AB:
* REG-HOYLU RECEIVES SEK 0.7 MILLION ORDER FROM GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY
* ORDER IS FOR A NEW GLOBAL INNOVATION CENTER IN EUROPE AND WILL BE DELIVERED IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.