BRIEF-KGHM CEO says relaxed about zloty strengthening
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
Feb 17 HP Inc:
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
* HP - cfo Catherine Lesjak's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 Source text- bit.ly/2lWx2RR Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
* purchase price of $193.6 million, subject to post-closing adjustments, will be funded by way of $146.1 million in cash