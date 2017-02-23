Feb 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co qtrly enterprise group revenue was $6.3 billion, down 12% year over year

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co qtrly enterprise services revenue was $4.0 billion, down 11% year over year

* HPE reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $11.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.07 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.88 to $1.98

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $0.70

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says for fiscal 2017 Q2, estimates gaap diluted net eps to be in range of loss of $0.03 to a profit of $0.01

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says for fiscal 2017 Q2, estimates non-gaap diluted net eps to be in range of $0.41 to $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $12.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says fiscal 2017 Q2 non-gaap diluted net EPS estimates exclude after-tax costs of approximately $0.44 per diluted share

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: