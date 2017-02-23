BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
Feb 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co:
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co qtrly enterprise group revenue was $6.3 billion, down 12% year over year
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co qtrly enterprise services revenue was $4.0 billion, down 11% year over year
* HPE reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $11.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.07 billion
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.88 to $1.98
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says for fiscal 2017 Q2, estimates gaap diluted net eps to be in range of loss of $0.03 to a profit of $0.01
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says for fiscal 2017 Q2, estimates non-gaap diluted net eps to be in range of $0.41 to $0.45
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $12.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says fiscal 2017 Q2 non-gaap diluted net EPS estimates exclude after-tax costs of approximately $0.44 per diluted share
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.