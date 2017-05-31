BRIEF-NYX Gaming announces commitment for debt refinancing, debenture redemption
* NYX Gaming Group announces commitment for debt refinancing and debenture redemption
May 31 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
* HPE reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.37
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.46 to $1.56
* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.03 to $+0.07
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly enterprise group revenue was $6.2 billion, down 13 pct year over year
* Fiscal 2017 Q3 non-GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations estimates exclude after-tax costs of about $0.26/share
* For fiscal 2017 Q3, estimates loss per share of $0.02 to earnings per share of $0.02
* "Faced margin pressure in Q2, we expect improvement through remainder of year"
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in range of $0.24 to $0.28
* "Focused on driving an incremental $200-300 million in cost savings in just second half of this year"
* Q3 adjusted EPS from continuing operations estimates exclude after-tax costs of about $0.26 per share, related to separation costs among others
* Qtrly net revenue $7,445 million versus $8,509 million
* Q2 non-GAAP net earnings and non-gaap diluted net EPS from continuing operations exclude after-tax costs of $903 million and $0.54 per share, respectively
* Q2 revenue view $9.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Positive phase 1b data for Newlink Genetics’ IDO pathway inhibitor, indoximod, in combination with chemotherapy for patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (aml) presented at the European Hematologic Association (eha) congress in Madrid, Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: