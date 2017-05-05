Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 HRG Group Inc
* HRG Group, Inc. reports second fiscal quarter 2017 results
* Q2 revenue fell 4 percent to $1.22 billion
* Q2 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* HRG Group Inc qtrly loss per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.