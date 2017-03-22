UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 HRG Group Inc
* HRG Group provides update on ceo transition
* HRG Group provides update on ceo transition
* HRG Group Inc says Joseph Steinberg, company's chairman, will assume additional position of chief executive officer
* HRG Group Inc - Omar Asali, president and chief executive officer, has informed company that he will resign from company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.