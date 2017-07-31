FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada reports second-quarter 2017 financial results
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
Agriculture
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
Economy
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 4:23 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Hsbc Bank Canada

* HSBC Bank Canada reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Profit attributable to common shareholder was $158 million for quarter ended June 30 2017

* HSBC Bank Canada - Profit before income tax expense for quarter ended June 30 2017 was $228 million, an increase of 35.7 percent compared with same period in 2016

* Return on average common equity was 13.3 percent for quarter ended June 30 2017 compared with 9.8 percent for same period in 2016

* HSBC Bank Canada - Total assets were $95.8 billion at June 30 2017 compared with $94.7 billion at December 31 2016

* Net interest income for Q2 of 2017 was $285 million, an increase of $5 million, or 2 percent, compared with Q2 of 2016

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.