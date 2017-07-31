FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-HSBC Holdings says HY reported profit before tax of $10.24 bln versus $9.71 bln
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Philippines has highest HIV infection growth rate: U.N.
Asia
Philippines has highest HIV infection growth rate: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 4:38 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-HSBC Holdings says HY reported profit before tax of $10.24 bln versus $9.71 bln

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc

* HY reported profit before tax $ 10,243 million versus $ 9,714 million

* HY adjusted profit before tax $ 11,967 million versus $ 10,651 million

* HY adjusted revenue of $26.1 billion, up $0.8 billion or 3%

* Directors declared a second interim dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share in respect of financial year ending 31 December 2017

* HY reported operating expenses of $16.4 billion were $2.2 billion or 12% lower

* Says Board has determined to return to shareholders up to a further US$2 billion by way of a share buy-back

* As at june 30, 2017 common equity tier 1 ratio 14.7 percent

* "Remain on track to hit our revised cost- saving target by end of 2017"

* "Will continue to identify and remove low-return rwas to end of 2017 and beyond"

* "We are targeting 1 July 2018 as deadline to operationalise UK ring-fenced bank, ahead of statutory implementation date of 1 Jan 2019"

* "Remain on track to achieve around $6bn of annualised cost savings by end of year"

* "Expect to move all remaining sterling accounts that require new HSBC UK sort codes by end of september 2017"

* Remain on track to have a fully functioning team in place for opening of our new UK headquarters in q1 of 2018

* "We are very well advanced in filling roles that will move from London to Birmingham" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.