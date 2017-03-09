March 9 HSBC Holdings Plc

* On 8 March, HSBC Finance Corp & HSBC Bank USA, N.A. completed sale of portfolio of US first lien residential mortgage loans

* "sellers have received cash consideration of us$3.396bn"

* "proceeds will be used to pay down long-term debt and for general corporate purposes"

* Disposal of loan portfolio is expected to generate a pre-tax gain on sale, after associated costs, of approximately us$150m.