May 4 Hsbc Holdings Plc:

* Q1 adjusted revenue of $12.8bn, up $0.3bn or 2%

* Common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.3% and a leverage ratio of 5.5% as at quarter end

* Q1 reported operating expenses of $8.3bn were $0.1bn or 1% higher

* Qtrly reported profit before tax of $5.0bn down $1.1bn or 19%

* Compared with 4q16, reported profit before tax was up $8.4bn; adjusted profit before tax was up $3.3bn for quarter

* "Completed our $1.0bn share buy-back in April"

* Board announces a first interim dividend for 2017 of $0.10

* "Now exceeded risk-weighted asset reduction target that we set in 2015 and will continue to remove low-return risk-weighted assets"

* Cost-saving programme remains on track to hit higher cost-saving target we announced at our annual results.

* "Targeted initiatives removed another $13bn of risk-weighted assets in Q1" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: