May 4 Hsbc Holdings Plc:
* Q1 adjusted revenue of $12.8bn, up $0.3bn or 2%
* Common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.3% and a leverage ratio
of 5.5% as at quarter end
* Q1 reported operating expenses of $8.3bn were $0.1bn or 1%
higher
* Qtrly reported profit before tax of $5.0bn down $1.1bn or
19%
* Compared with 4q16, reported profit before tax was up
$8.4bn; adjusted profit before tax was up $3.3bn for quarter
* "Completed our $1.0bn share buy-back in April"
* Board announces a first interim dividend for 2017 of $0.10
* "Now exceeded risk-weighted asset reduction target that we
set in 2015 and will continue to remove low-return risk-weighted
assets"
* Cost-saving programme remains on track to hit higher
cost-saving target we announced at our annual results.
* "Targeted initiatives removed another $13bn of
risk-weighted assets in Q1"
