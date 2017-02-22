Feb 22 HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG:

* FY net commission income increased to 474.7 million euros (441.2 million euros year ago)

* FY net profit before taxes rises to 229.9 million euros (217.4 million euros year ago)

* FY net profit for the year is 155.5 million euros, an increase of 2.2 pct or 3.4 million euros over the previous year's figure of 152.1 million euros