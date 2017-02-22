BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG:
* FY net commission income increased to 474.7 million euros (441.2 million euros year ago)
* FY net profit before taxes rises to 229.9 million euros (217.4 million euros year ago)
* FY net profit for the year is 155.5 million euros, an increase of 2.2 pct or 3.4 million euros over the previous year's figure of 152.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.