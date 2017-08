Aug 1 (Reuters) - HSBC

* enters irrevocable, non-discretionary agreement with Credit Suisse Securities (Europe)

* deal to enable purchase of shares by Credit Suisse, acting as principal, during period from 1 Aug and ending no later than 31 Dec

* agreement for purchase price of no greater than $2 billion and simultaneous on-sale of such ordinary shares by Credit Suisse to HSBC