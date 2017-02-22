Feb 22 HSN Inc

* HSN Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Says Q4 net sales at hsn decreased 1 pct to $769.3 million compared to Q4 2015