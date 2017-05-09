May 9 HTC Corp

* Says Q1 net loss after tax at T$2.0 billion ($66.11 million)

* Says Q1 consolidated revenue at T$14.5 billion, profit margin at 16.3 percent

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qMBLuO (Please cut and paste the link onto a browser to read the release)

($1 = 30.2520 Taiwan dollars)