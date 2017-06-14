BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 14 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc:
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* HTG Molecular- co, Qiagen expected to do development work for initial phase of project leading to development of sequencing-based companion diagnostic assay
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - Qiagen will pay co low single digit millions of dollars for initial phase development work performed under sow
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - co and Qiagen will also share in any net profits generated by initial phase Source text: (bit.ly/2tnXU06) Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.