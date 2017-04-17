BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc
* Htg molecular diagnostics - entered into master services agreement with daiichi sankyo company, ltd for work to be performed in htg's veri/o laboratory
* Htg molecular diagnostics - initial project includes development of custom assay for detection of nearly 3,000 mrna targets using htg edgeseq technology
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.